Gaza's Aid Crisis: Trucks Arrive Amid Mounting Pressure

Gaza has seen a small yet significant arrival of aid trucks carrying food and medical supplies after Israel, under international pressure, eased its blockade. Palestinian officials indicated that while aid is arriving, it's a negligible amount given the 11-week blockade's severe consequences.

The blockade, imposed by Israel citing security concerns over Hamas control, has led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with a quarter of its 2.3 million residents at risk of famine. Flour and other essentials are starting to reach bakeries backed by the U.N.'s World Food Programme, although the scale remains minimal compared to previous aid levels.

As the conflict persists, with renewed attacks and military operations, the urgency for a sustained aid flow grows. Despite Israel's defense of its measures citing national security, on-the-ground realities underscore a dire need for broad and rapid humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)