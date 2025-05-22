Left Menu

NCP Expels Leaders Amid Dowry Death Scandal

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra expelled Rajendra Hagawane and his son due to their involvement in a dowry harassment and suicide case concerning Hagawane's daughter-in-law. As the police continue their search for the absconding suspects, officials and leaders demand stringent punishment for those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:05 IST
NCP Expels Leaders Amid Dowry Death Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra has taken decisive action by expelling Rajendra Hagawane and his son, Sushil, who are implicated in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case. The allegations relate to the tragic death of Hagawane's daughter-in-law, Vaishnavi, aged 26.

Pune district NCP chief Shivaji Garje confirmed their expulsion following the registration of a First Information Report. Party president and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged the police to intensify their efforts in capturing the absconding suspects, highlighting his commitment to justice.

This case has sparked outrage among political and social circles. Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar emphasized the responsibility of addressing societal issues like domestic abuse. Meanwhile, leaders call for severe punishment for those responsible for Vaishnavi's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025