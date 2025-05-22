NCP Expels Leaders Amid Dowry Death Scandal

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra has taken decisive action by expelling Rajendra Hagawane and his son, Sushil, who are implicated in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case. The allegations relate to the tragic death of Hagawane's daughter-in-law, Vaishnavi, aged 26.

Pune district NCP chief Shivaji Garje confirmed their expulsion following the registration of a First Information Report. Party president and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged the police to intensify their efforts in capturing the absconding suspects, highlighting his commitment to justice.

This case has sparked outrage among political and social circles. Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar emphasized the responsibility of addressing societal issues like domestic abuse. Meanwhile, leaders call for severe punishment for those responsible for Vaishnavi's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)