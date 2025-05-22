Left Menu

Germany Fortifies NATO's Eastern Flank with Historic Brigade in Lithuania

Chancellor Friedrich Merz inaugurated a German brigade in Lithuania to strengthen NATO's eastern defense amid Russian aggression concerns. This marks the first long-term stationing of German troops outside the country since WWII, with plans for full strength by 2027. Germany also commits to increasing defense spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:51 IST
Germany Fortifies NATO's Eastern Flank with Historic Brigade in Lithuania
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

In a historic move, Chancellor Friedrich Merz inaugurated a groundbreaking German military brigade in Lithuania, aimed at fortifying NATO's eastern flank amidst rising concerns of Russian aggression.

The deployment marks the first instance of a long-term German troop presence outside Germany since World War II, signaling a significant deepening of NATO's commitment to Baltic security. Merz emphasized that Berlin's bolstered military capabilities also serve as an encouragement to allies to invest in their own security infrastructure.

The plan is to scale the brigade to its full capacity of 5,000 troops by 2027, with stationed personnel in Lithuanian locations of Rukla and Rudninkai. This initiative is set against a backdrop of Germany's pledge to escalate defense expenditure, in line with NATO targets, compounded by the establishment of a €100 billion modernization fund for its armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025