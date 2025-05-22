Germany Fortifies NATO's Eastern Flank with Historic Brigade in Lithuania

In a historic move, Chancellor Friedrich Merz inaugurated a groundbreaking German military brigade in Lithuania, aimed at fortifying NATO's eastern flank amidst rising concerns of Russian aggression.

The deployment marks the first instance of a long-term German troop presence outside Germany since World War II, signaling a significant deepening of NATO's commitment to Baltic security. Merz emphasized that Berlin's bolstered military capabilities also serve as an encouragement to allies to invest in their own security infrastructure.

The plan is to scale the brigade to its full capacity of 5,000 troops by 2027, with stationed personnel in Lithuanian locations of Rukla and Rudninkai. This initiative is set against a backdrop of Germany's pledge to escalate defense expenditure, in line with NATO targets, compounded by the establishment of a €100 billion modernization fund for its armed forces.

