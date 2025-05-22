Left Menu

Calls for Justice: Boeing's Legal Battle Over 737 MAX Crashes

The U.S. Justice Department faces pressure to take Boeing to trial for criminal fraud linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Lawyer Paul Cassell urges the Department to reject a deal allowing Boeing to bypass prosecution, arguing it would be a miscarriage of justice without an independent monitor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:16 IST
A lawyer representing some of the victims' families has urged the U.S. Justice Department to take Boeing to trial over criminal fraud charges linked to the 737 MAX plane crashes. The crashes, both fatal, have forced a reckoning over the company's accountability and regulatory oversight.

In his letter to the Justice Department, lawyer Paul Cassell insisted that bypassing a trial or guilty plea for Boeing would equate to a miscarriage of justice. Cassell's demands highlight the tension between potential governmental agreements and the victims' families seeking justice.

The proposed government deal, which would allow the plane manufacturer to sidestep prosecution, also includes letting Boeing hire its own compliance consultant instead of an independent monitor. Cassell argues this would undermine the integrity of any monitoring process.

