Calls for Justice: Boeing's Legal Battle Over 737 MAX Crashes

A lawyer representing some of the victims' families has urged the U.S. Justice Department to take Boeing to trial over criminal fraud charges linked to the 737 MAX plane crashes. The crashes, both fatal, have forced a reckoning over the company's accountability and regulatory oversight.

In his letter to the Justice Department, lawyer Paul Cassell insisted that bypassing a trial or guilty plea for Boeing would equate to a miscarriage of justice. Cassell's demands highlight the tension between potential governmental agreements and the victims' families seeking justice.

The proposed government deal, which would allow the plane manufacturer to sidestep prosecution, also includes letting Boeing hire its own compliance consultant instead of an independent monitor. Cassell argues this would undermine the integrity of any monitoring process.

(With inputs from agencies.)