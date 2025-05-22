Left Menu

Lawyer Urges U.S. to Reject Boeing Deal in Fraud Case

Lawyer Paul Cassell has urged the U.S. Justice Department to take Boeing to trial for criminal fraud related to two fatal 737 MAX crashes rather than accepting a tentative settlement. The agreement, which could avert a trial, would be viewed as a miscarriage of justice by victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department is facing pressure to bring Boeing to trial over criminal fraud charges linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes, rather than accepting a tentative settlement that allows the company to avoid prosecution. This appeal comes from Paul Cassell, a lawyer representing some of the victims' families.

Cassell argues that letting Boeing bypass a trial or guilty plea would be a significant misstep in justice. In his letter to the department, seen by Reuters, Cassell emphasizes the gravity of the case, calling it the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history, as pointed out by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor.

Boeing had previously agreed to a plea deal for a criminal fraud conspiracy charge, which included a substantial fine and a commitment to compensate victims' families. The Justice Department's current proposal, outlined last week, seeks additional funds for victims and has been met with skepticism. Boeing and the Justice Department have not commented further on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

