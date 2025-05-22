Lawyer Urges U.S. to Reject Boeing Deal in Fraud Case

The U.S. Justice Department is facing pressure to bring Boeing to trial over criminal fraud charges linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes, rather than accepting a tentative settlement that allows the company to avoid prosecution. This appeal comes from Paul Cassell, a lawyer representing some of the victims' families.

Cassell argues that letting Boeing bypass a trial or guilty plea would be a significant misstep in justice. In his letter to the department, seen by Reuters, Cassell emphasizes the gravity of the case, calling it the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history, as pointed out by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor.

Boeing had previously agreed to a plea deal for a criminal fraud conspiracy charge, which included a substantial fine and a commitment to compensate victims' families. The Justice Department's current proposal, outlined last week, seeks additional funds for victims and has been met with skepticism. Boeing and the Justice Department have not commented further on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)