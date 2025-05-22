Britain Cedes Chagos Sovereignty: Strategic and Political Ramifications Unfold

In a historic move, Britain has signed an agreement to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, following the dismissal of a legal injunction by a London judge. This pact allows Britain to maintain control over the strategic U.S.-UK air base on Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease.

The deal's signing was delayed due to legal challenges, including an interim injunction granted in favor of a British national from the Chagos Islands. Judge Martin Chamberlain lifted this injunction, citing potential harm to British interests if it remained.

While the UK government highlights the benefits of securing Diego Garcia for future operations, opposition views it as excessively costly, potentially increasing China's influence in the Indian Ocean. The agreement includes a significant financial package and underscores Britain's commitment to strategic defense priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)