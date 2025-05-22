Left Menu

Supreme Court Decision Paves the Way for Vidarbha's Growth

The Supreme Court's ruling recognizes 'zudpi jungle' lands in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, as forests, facilitating development and employment opportunities. This decision resolves longstanding land classification obstacles, especially benefiting infrastructure and irrigation projects, and granting ownership rights to slum dwellers in Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent ruling has set the stage for significant development in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, by recognizing 'zudpi jungle' lands as forests. Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized the potential for progress, noting the removal of barriers that had previously hampered infrastructure and irrigation projects.

The court's decision coincided with International Biodiversity Day, a testament to the theme of harmony with nature and sustainable development. The judgment resolves a legal and administrative challenge, stemming from historical land classifications, that had impeded Vidarbha's progress.

Minister Bawankule hailed the ruling as a milestone, crediting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his efforts in presenting Maharashtra's case. The verdict is expected to unlock developmental opportunities and grant ownership rights to slum dwellers in Nagpur, enhancing the region's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

