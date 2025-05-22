Split Supreme Court Blocks Bid for First Taxpayer-Funded Religious Charter School

In a pivotal 4-4 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court maintained a block on creating the country's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, in Oklahoma. The decision, handed down after conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett's recusal, upholds the Oklahoma Supreme Court's finding that the school's establishment breaches the First Amendment.

Barrett, a former Notre Dame Law School professor, did not disclose reasons for her recusal, which resulted in the split decision. The case highlighted tensions between the First Amendment's establishment and free exercise clauses, illustrating sharp divisions among the justices. Despite conservative justices' initial sympathies, Chief Justice John Roberts raised concerns about state involvement in religious schooling.

Opponents argued that sanctioning religious charter schools could lead to government-endorsed religious indoctrination and possible discrimination. The Oklahoma court's 6-2 decision identified the proposed school as a state entity, thereby violating the constitutional separation between church and state. Advocates contended the school should function as a private organization independent of government control.

(With inputs from agencies.)