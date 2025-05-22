Ravneet Singh Bittu Criticizes Bhagwant Mann Over CISF Deployment at Nangal Dam

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has strongly criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his objections to the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Nangal dam. Bittu accused Mann of unnecessarily politicizing the issue, asserting that the deployment is a standard measure to secure critical national infrastructure.

The Centre recently sanctioned 296 CISF personnel to provide a counter-terrorist security cover for the Nangal dam amid ongoing tensions between Punjab and Haryana over water-sharing. Bittu emphasized that these deployments are separate from water distribution decisions, which remain under the jurisdiction of state officials.

Bittu also highlighted Mann's acceptance of central protection for himself, while questioning similar security for national assets. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia echoed Bittu's sentiments, blaming Mann's actions for compromising Punjab's water rights and security management. The minister urged Mann to maintain the dignity of his office and to focus on real concerns of Punjab's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)