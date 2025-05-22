Tragedy Unfolds: Shocking Case of Abuse and Murder in Ernakulam

A shocking tragedy has gripped Ernakulam, as a three-year-old girl's mysterious death reveals a chilling crime of sexual abuse and murder. Authorities disclosed that the young girl was subjected to abuse, culminating in a horrific act allegedly committed by her own family members.

Following a post-mortem examination, police arrested the girl's 36-year-old paternal uncle, accused of her sexual maltreatment. The man was brought before a court and placed in judicial custody. Meanwhile, the girl's mother had previously been apprehended for reportedly throwing her daughter into the river.

Investigators are meticulously piecing together the circumstances leading to the child's death. The grim sequence began when the girl was picked up from a local anganwadi by her mother on Monday, only to be reported missing later. A search team eventually discovered her body on Tuesday morning, plunging the community into shock and sorrow as the investigation unravels.

