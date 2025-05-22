Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Raigarh Home
In Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, a 35-year-old woman, Shukanti Sahu, and her two children were found deceased in their home. Discovered by local officials, the deaths are suspected to have occurred three to four days prior. The initial investigation has dismissed foul play, with post-mortem results pending.
A tragic incident unfolded in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, as a 35-year-old woman and her two children were discovered dead in their residence. The authorities have identified the deceased as Shukanti Sahu, her son Yugal, and daughter Prachi.
Local officials, including the sarpanch and kotwar, discovered the bodies around 3 p.m. after noticing a foul odor emanating from the house. Shukanti's husband, Mahendra, a laborer, was away working in nearby Taraimal village at the time.
Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest that the deaths occurred three to four days ago and have ruled out foul play. The community awaits the post-mortem results for further clarity.
