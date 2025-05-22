Left Menu

Political Intrigue: The National Herald Case and Its Ripple Effect

The ED filed a chargesheet implicating senior Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in an alleged conspiracy involving illegal acquisition of AJL assets worth Rs 2,000 crore. The investigation reveals donations made under pressure from Congress leaders, stirring claims of vendetta politics and attention diversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levied serious charges against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, marking them as principal accused in its chargesheet concerning the National Herald case. The case, filed on April 9, awaits judicial cognizance.

The chargesheet outlines a purported conspiracy where influential Congress leaders allegedly orchestrated fund transfers to Young Indian (YI) and Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The Gandhis, reported as beneficial owners, face accusations of unlawfully obtaining assets worth Rs 2,000 crore.

In its probe, the ED discovered that significant donations to YI and AJL were made by individuals under duress from senior Congress figures. These revelations have sparked contention, with the Congress dismissing the chargesheet as political vendetta aiming to distract from India's pressing economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

