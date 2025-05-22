Political Intrigue: The National Herald Case and Its Ripple Effect

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levied serious charges against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, marking them as principal accused in its chargesheet concerning the National Herald case. The case, filed on April 9, awaits judicial cognizance.

The chargesheet outlines a purported conspiracy where influential Congress leaders allegedly orchestrated fund transfers to Young Indian (YI) and Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The Gandhis, reported as beneficial owners, face accusations of unlawfully obtaining assets worth Rs 2,000 crore.

In its probe, the ED discovered that significant donations to YI and AJL were made by individuals under duress from senior Congress figures. These revelations have sparked contention, with the Congress dismissing the chargesheet as political vendetta aiming to distract from India's pressing economic issues.

