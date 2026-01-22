Left Menu

Massive Tribal March Yields Promises of Reform

Over 50,000 tribal protesters in Palghar district suspended their march after authorities promised resolutions on their demands. The CPM organized demonstration resulted in commitments on key issues like Forest Rights Act claims and anti-corruption efforts, reflecting ongoing opposition to central policies.

  • India

In Palghar district, thousands of tribal demonstrators who took part in a 'long march' have paused their protest after authorities met many of their demands, as per the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday.

Over 50,000 farmers and tribals journeyed from Charoti to the district collectorate, covering 55 km. This display of solidarity, organized by the CPM, culminated with the protesters surrounding the collector's office. During discussions held on Wednesday night, district collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar committed to resolving all outstanding Forest Rights Act claims by April 30, 2026, according to a CPM release.

A joint committee led by the additional district collector, including CPM and Kisan Sabha leaders, was formed to manage the registration of temple, 'inam', and pasture lands to the rightful tillers. Other demands accepted by the administration included resuming Jal Jeevan Mission work, addressing ration system corruption, enforcing the PESA Act, filling government job vacancies, and providing housing for the needy. CPM leaders Ashok Dhawale and MLA Vinod Nikole affirmed their continued stance against central government policies, emphasizing opposition to Wadhvan and Murbe ports, labor codes, and smart electricity meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

