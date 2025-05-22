Left Menu

Charting India's Military Future: Insights from Gen Anil Chauhan's New Book

Gen Anil Chauhan's book, 'Ready, Relevant and Resurgent', explores the transformation of India's military to meet 21st-century challenges. It emphasizes jointness, self-reliance, and alignment with national interests by 2047. The book highlights the military's role and provides a roadmap for adapting to future warfare dynamics.

Updated: 22-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:37 IST
General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, has unveiled his new book, 'Ready, Relevant and Resurgent: A Blueprint for the Transformation of India's Military'. Released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the book is a rare work by a serving four-star general, offering deep insights into India's military evolution.

The book underscores the importance of jointness, integration, and self-reliance in navigating the uncertainties of the 21st-century geopolitical landscape. Gen Chauhan discusses the transformation process meant to prepare India's armed forces for future challenges, aligning with the nation's vision to become a developed country by 2047.

Highlighting the military's critical role, Gen Chauhan provides a roadmap for modernizing India's defense capabilities, drawing from both contemporary strategies and ancient wisdom. He stresses the need for integrated multi-domain operations to secure national interests, with the ambition of creating a robust and resilient military force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

