Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Maharashtra's Zudpi Jungles

The Supreme Court's ruling recognizes Maharashtra's eastern Vidarbha region's 'zudpi jungle' lands as forests, balancing development with environmental preservation. Existing structures on these lands are protected, providing relief for development projects stalled for 45 years. Maharashtra CM sees it as a historic decision impacting Nagpur's slumdwellers positively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:32 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Maharashtra's Zudpi Jungles
In a historic decision, the Supreme Court has declared the 'zudpi jungle' lands in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region as forests, echoing a 1996 verdict. The ruling brings significant relief to the region, where development projects have been stalled for decades due to legal ambiguities over these lands.

The court's decision ensures the protection of existing structures on 'zudpi jungle' lands while recognizing these areas as inferior land types with bushy growths. This resolution is seen as a pivotal step in balancing the needs of development and environmental conservation in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the verdict, highlighting its impact on stalled development and irrigation projects and its provision of ownership rights for slumdwellers in Nagpur. The state can now request lands allotted before 1996 from the Centre, signaling a new chapter for the region's long-standing struggles.

