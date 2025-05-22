Supreme Court's Pivotal Role in Trump's Administrative Orders

The U.S. Supreme Court has recently played a crucial role in addressing several high-stakes challenges to executive orders signed by President Donald Trump since he resumed office in January. Among these are significant cases involving deportations, the transgender military ban, and changes to birthright citizenship.

On May 6, the court permitted the Trump administration to enforce its controversial ban on transgender military personnel, overriding a previous nationwide block by a district judge. This decision allows the discharge of thousands of transgender troops while legal battles continue.

Additionally, the court has dealt with Trump's efforts to restrict birthright citizenship for U.S.-born children of non-citizen parents, and his attempt to deport Venezuelan migrants. These cases reflect the court's influence over pivotal government policies amidst ongoing legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)