Nationwide Hackathon to Revolutionize India's CCTV Systems
The Union Home Ministry is organizing a nationwide hackathon to develop secure and cost-effective CCTV solutions for law enforcement. Conducted by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, it invites innovators to tackle challenges like cybersecurity and AI integration. The finale is slated for June 2025.
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Ministry has announced a nationwide hackathon to develop 'indigenous, secure, scalable, and cost-effective' CCTV solutions tailored to the needs of Indian law enforcement agencies, according to a government statement.
Led by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, this initiative seeks to engage innovators, startups, and research institutions to forge advanced CCTV solutions. During the event's curtain-raiser on May 9, four key challenges were unveiled, including the development of secure CCTV hardware, AI integration, and cybersecurity enhancement.
Scheduled for June 2025, the hackathon's grand finale will award cash prizes to the top entries, with Rs 5 lakh earmarked for the winner. The effort, supported by the NCRB and CyberPeace Foundation, aims to enhance policing transparency and operational efficiency, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
