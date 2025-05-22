Left Menu

Nationwide Hackathon to Revolutionize India's CCTV Systems

The Union Home Ministry is organizing a nationwide hackathon to develop secure and cost-effective CCTV solutions for law enforcement. Conducted by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, it invites innovators to tackle challenges like cybersecurity and AI integration. The finale is slated for June 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:19 IST
Nationwide Hackathon to Revolutionize India's CCTV Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has announced a nationwide hackathon to develop 'indigenous, secure, scalable, and cost-effective' CCTV solutions tailored to the needs of Indian law enforcement agencies, according to a government statement.

Led by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, this initiative seeks to engage innovators, startups, and research institutions to forge advanced CCTV solutions. During the event's curtain-raiser on May 9, four key challenges were unveiled, including the development of secure CCTV hardware, AI integration, and cybersecurity enhancement.

Scheduled for June 2025, the hackathon's grand finale will award cash prizes to the top entries, with Rs 5 lakh earmarked for the winner. The effort, supported by the NCRB and CyberPeace Foundation, aims to enhance policing transparency and operational efficiency, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025