Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Federal Downsizing Plan

On Thursday, a federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's attempt to downsize the U.S. government without Congressional approval, blocking the implementation of mass layoffs.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston extended her ruling, halting layoffs for approximately 20 federal agencies and reinstating affected employees. Illston found the layoffs likely illegal and harmful to the public, leading to a potential extension of the initial order.

The Trump administration is appealing the decision, arguing the judge's ruling infringes on executive powers. This case highlights tensions between the executive branch and Congress over federal restructuring. Meanwhile, significant workforce reductions continue across several departments, with potentially sweeping ramifications for public services.

