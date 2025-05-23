Netanyahu Appoints New Shin Bet Chief Amid Political Tensions

In a significant leadership shift, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Major General David Zini to helm the country's domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet. This decision follows the delayed resignation of Ronen Bar, who announced his departure after Netanyahu attempted to remove him from the post.

Zini's appointment comes amidst a period of heightened political tensions. The Shin Bet, tasked with counter-terrorism operations, finds itself at the heart of a political confrontation. This conflict sees Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government facing increasing scrutiny from diverse critics, including members of the security establishment and families of hostages held in Gaza.

The leadership change at Shin Bet marks a pivotal moment for the intelligence agency, as it continues to navigate the intricate balance between national security duties and the broader political landscape influenced by ongoing discord among key national stakeholders.

