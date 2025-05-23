Left Menu

Tribal Nations Demand Accountability for Misused Trust Funds

Two tribal nations have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government for using trust fund money to fund abusive boarding schools for Native children. The tribes are demanding an accounting of $23.3 billion appropriated for these schools and have challenged the government to detail the use and remaining balance of the funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 01:30 IST
Tribal Nations Demand Accountability for Misused Trust Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Two tribal nations have launched legal action against the United States government, asserting it misappropriated trust fund money for the funding of boarding schools where Native children suffered systemic abuse for generations.

In the lawsuit submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the Wichita Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California claim the government funded these institutions with money meant for the tribes' benefit, harnessed through coerced treaties. The U.S. government's trusteeship over Native children's education has been called into question, with the tribes citing a lack of accounting and transparency regarding how the funds were used or if any remain.

The lawsuit names Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Bureau of Indian Education as defendants. The Interior has declined to comment on pending litigation. This legal move follows a damning 2022 Interior Department report that illuminated the enduring impact of U.S. policy towards Native American boarding schools. Furthermore, the lawsuit touches upon President Joe Biden's apology for past government policies and the subsequent funding cuts under President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025