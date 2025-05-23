Tribal Nations Demand Accountability for Misused Trust Funds

Two tribal nations have launched legal action against the United States government, asserting it misappropriated trust fund money for the funding of boarding schools where Native children suffered systemic abuse for generations.

In the lawsuit submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the Wichita Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California claim the government funded these institutions with money meant for the tribes' benefit, harnessed through coerced treaties. The U.S. government's trusteeship over Native children's education has been called into question, with the tribes citing a lack of accounting and transparency regarding how the funds were used or if any remain.

The lawsuit names Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Bureau of Indian Education as defendants. The Interior has declined to comment on pending litigation. This legal move follows a damning 2022 Interior Department report that illuminated the enduring impact of U.S. policy towards Native American boarding schools. Furthermore, the lawsuit touches upon President Joe Biden's apology for past government policies and the subsequent funding cuts under President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)