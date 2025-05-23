Supreme Court Upholds Trump's Dismissal of Labor Agency Board Members
The Supreme Court declined to reinstate independent agency board members fired by President Donald Trump, affecting agencies related to labor issues. This decision supports earlier actions by Chief Justice John Roberts and leaves vacancies as Trump has not appointed replacements, impacting federal workforce decisions.
The Supreme Court has opted not to reinstate two independent agency board members dismissed by President Donald Trump, effectively upholding Chief Justice John Roberts' previous decision to remove these officials. This development pertains to agencies dealing with labor concerns, affecting federal workforce considerations.
Both the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board currently lack sufficient appointed members to finalize decisions, as new appointments have not been made by Trump. This situation has created an operational deadlock amid efforts to significantly reduce the workforce size under the current administration.
This latest court action extends the effects of an appellate ruling that had reinstated Gwynne Wilcox to the Labor Relations Board and Cathy Harris to the Systems Protection Board. Notably, the court's liberal justices registered their dissent regarding this decision.
