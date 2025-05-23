Left Menu

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's leading tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, plans to visit the U.S. at the end of May for a fourth round of trade discussions. Akazawa's agenda includes meetings with key figures like U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Japan's top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is scheduled to visit the United States around May 30 for a fourth series of trade discussions, according to two reliable sources.

During his visit, Akazawa aims to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bessent will be absent from the upcoming third talks, a meeting between Akazawa and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. In addition, Akazawa intends to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

