Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is scheduled to visit the United States around May 30 for a fourth series of trade discussions, according to two reliable sources.

During his visit, Akazawa aims to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bessent will be absent from the upcoming third talks, a meeting between Akazawa and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. In addition, Akazawa intends to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

