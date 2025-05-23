Court Orders Custody for Terror Suspects in Explosive Discovery
Two terror suspects, Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, have been remanded to seven-day police custody following a joint operation by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police. Arrested with explosives, their case may be escalated to the National Investigation Agency pending orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vizianagaram | Updated: 23-05-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 09:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court has remanded two terror suspects to seven-day police custody after their arrest in a joint operation involving Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police forces.
The individuals, Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, were apprehended over the weekend with a cache of explosives in their possession, officials confirmed.
Additional Superintendent of Police Sowmya Lata stated that any further investigation or potential involvement of the National Investigation Agency will depend on directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss in Telangana: Police Officers Killed by Maoist Landmine
Telangana Turns Global Stage: Miss World Pageant Kicks Off
Tragedy in Telangana: Maoist Encounter Claims Lives of Elite Greyhounds Commandos
Telangana Establishes Control Room Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Global Glamour: Miss World 2025 Shines in Telangana