Court Orders Custody for Terror Suspects in Explosive Discovery

A local court has remanded two terror suspects to seven-day police custody after their arrest in a joint operation involving Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police forces.

The individuals, Siraj Ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, were apprehended over the weekend with a cache of explosives in their possession, officials confirmed.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sowmya Lata stated that any further investigation or potential involvement of the National Investigation Agency will depend on directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

