Vietnam’s Push for Market Economy Status in Trade Talks

Vietnam's trade minister met with U.S. officials to discuss export tariffs and cooperation to combat trade fraud. The minister emphasized the need for the U.S. to recognize Vietnam as a market economy, fostering better trade relations.

  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's trade minister has recently engaged in crucial discussions with U.S. officials during his visit to the United States, aiming to address the steep tariffs imposed on Vietnamese exports. The talks took place with the U.S. Commerce Secretary and senators, according to a statement released by Vietnam's trade ministry on Friday.

One of the key issues highlighted was Vietnam's commitment to collaborate with the U.S. in tackling trade fraud and curbing illegal transshipment. The dialogue reflects a broader strategy to fortify economic ties between the two countries amid ongoing trade challenges.

The Vietnamese minister also urged the United States to acknowledge Vietnam as a market economy. Such a recognition is seen as a pivotal step for improving trade relationships and potentially alleviating tariff pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

