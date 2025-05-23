US Involvement Key in Preventing India-Pakistan Full-Scale War
The US played a crucial role in preventing an imminent full-scale war between India and Pakistan. The involvement led to a ceasefire after heightened tensions resulting from a terror attack and subsequent military actions. The US claims credit for brokering peace, though India denies third-party intervention.
The United States claims its diplomatic intervention was crucial in averting a near-full-scale war between India and Pakistan. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce expressed optimism as she highlighted America's role in facilitating a ceasefire amid heightened regional tensions.
The conflict had escalated following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, prompting Indian military strikes against targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Subsequent days saw retaliatory attacks aimed at Indian bases.
Despite multiple U.S. efforts, India and Pakistan have diverged on the nature of peace talks. While U.S. President Donald Trump credits his administration with brokering the ceasefire, Indian officials assert that the resolution stemmed from dialogues between the nations' military leaders with no third-party involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Lawmakers Endorse India's Firm Stand Against Terrorism Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
Ceasefire or Charade? The Ongoing Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Tensions Rise: US Monitors India-Pakistan Conflict Closely
UK Parliament Urges Diplomacy Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Operation Sindoor: Striking Back Against Terrorism