US Involvement Key in Preventing India-Pakistan Full-Scale War

The United States claims its diplomatic intervention was crucial in averting a near-full-scale war between India and Pakistan. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce expressed optimism as she highlighted America's role in facilitating a ceasefire amid heightened regional tensions.

The conflict had escalated following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, prompting Indian military strikes against targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Subsequent days saw retaliatory attacks aimed at Indian bases.

Despite multiple U.S. efforts, India and Pakistan have diverged on the nature of peace talks. While U.S. President Donald Trump credits his administration with brokering the ceasefire, Indian officials assert that the resolution stemmed from dialogues between the nations' military leaders with no third-party involvement.

