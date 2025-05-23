Left Menu

US Involvement Key in Preventing India-Pakistan Full-Scale War

The US played a crucial role in preventing an imminent full-scale war between India and Pakistan. The involvement led to a ceasefire after heightened tensions resulting from a terror attack and subsequent military actions. The US claims credit for brokering peace, though India denies third-party intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-05-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 09:39 IST
US Involvement Key in Preventing India-Pakistan Full-Scale War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States claims its diplomatic intervention was crucial in averting a near-full-scale war between India and Pakistan. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce expressed optimism as she highlighted America's role in facilitating a ceasefire amid heightened regional tensions.

The conflict had escalated following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, prompting Indian military strikes against targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Subsequent days saw retaliatory attacks aimed at Indian bases.

Despite multiple U.S. efforts, India and Pakistan have diverged on the nature of peace talks. While U.S. President Donald Trump credits his administration with brokering the ceasefire, Indian officials assert that the resolution stemmed from dialogues between the nations' military leaders with no third-party involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025