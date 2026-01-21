Left Menu

Syrian Conflict Reshapes Northern Front as Government Forces Advance

The Syrian government has regained control over parts of northern and eastern Syria from Kurdish forces. This shift under President Ahmed al-Sharaa's rule follows Bashar al-Assad's downfall 14 months ago. The conflict highlights shifting U.S. policies, Kurdish autonomy struggles, and Turkey's geopolitical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:44 IST
Syrian Conflict Reshapes Northern Front as Government Forces Advance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Syrian government's recent territorial advances have significantly altered the political and military landscape in northern and eastern Syria. Under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, forces have reclaimed control from Kurdish factions, bringing nearly all of Syria under Damascus's authority in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's overthrow more than a year ago.

The ongoing tensions between Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and government troops have culminated in the Syrian army rapidly seizing strategic districts, including those rich in oil and agriculture. This development has raised questions about the future governance of Kurdish-controlled areas and has underscored differences in U.S. and Turkish foreign policy.

With the Kurdish-led forces retreating to majority Kurdish areas, the U.S. and international community are closely watching as negotiations under a recent ceasefire unfold. Observers, including thinkers from the International Crisis Group, suggest the region could see further escalation if a stable arrangement isn't achieved soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

 Global
2
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

 Global
4
Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026