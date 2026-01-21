Syrian Conflict Reshapes Northern Front as Government Forces Advance
The Syrian government has regained control over parts of northern and eastern Syria from Kurdish forces. This shift under President Ahmed al-Sharaa's rule follows Bashar al-Assad's downfall 14 months ago. The conflict highlights shifting U.S. policies, Kurdish autonomy struggles, and Turkey's geopolitical concerns.
The Syrian government's recent territorial advances have significantly altered the political and military landscape in northern and eastern Syria. Under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, forces have reclaimed control from Kurdish factions, bringing nearly all of Syria under Damascus's authority in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's overthrow more than a year ago.
The ongoing tensions between Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and government troops have culminated in the Syrian army rapidly seizing strategic districts, including those rich in oil and agriculture. This development has raised questions about the future governance of Kurdish-controlled areas and has underscored differences in U.S. and Turkish foreign policy.
With the Kurdish-led forces retreating to majority Kurdish areas, the U.S. and international community are closely watching as negotiations under a recent ceasefire unfold. Observers, including thinkers from the International Crisis Group, suggest the region could see further escalation if a stable arrangement isn't achieved soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Erdogan's 'Very Good Call': Implications on U.S.-Turkey Relations
Turkey's Pivotal Moment in Kurdish Peace Process After Syrian Integration
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Kurdish party says Syria deal leaves Ankara 'no excuses' on peace process
India Women's Team Succumbs to FC Metalist 1925 in Turkey Friendly
UPDATE 1-Kurdish forces say Turkish drones hit Syria's Hasaka city; Turkey denies it