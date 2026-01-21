Syrian Conflict Reshapes Northern Front as Government Forces Advance

The Syrian government's recent territorial advances have significantly altered the political and military landscape in northern and eastern Syria. Under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, forces have reclaimed control from Kurdish factions, bringing nearly all of Syria under Damascus's authority in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's overthrow more than a year ago.

The ongoing tensions between Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and government troops have culminated in the Syrian army rapidly seizing strategic districts, including those rich in oil and agriculture. This development has raised questions about the future governance of Kurdish-controlled areas and has underscored differences in U.S. and Turkish foreign policy.

With the Kurdish-led forces retreating to majority Kurdish areas, the U.S. and international community are closely watching as negotiations under a recent ceasefire unfold. Observers, including thinkers from the International Crisis Group, suggest the region could see further escalation if a stable arrangement isn't achieved soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)