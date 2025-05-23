Left Menu

Harvard Criticized Over Policy Change Affecting International Students

The Trump administration's decision to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students was condemned by the South Asian Association at Harvard. The group called the action a 'flagrant attack' and urged the university to support its international student community during this challenging time.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, the Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students, causing widespread condemnation among student groups. The decision, seen as abrupt and harsh, could affect hundreds of international students at the prestigious institution.

The South Asian Association at Harvard has voiced strong opposition to the decision, labeling it a 'flagrant attack.' The group has called on the university's leadership to offer steadfast support to the affected international student community.

The decision forces current international students to transfer or lose their legal status in the United States. Harvard's administration and student body are urged to stand with their international peers, many of whom represent some of the most brilliant minds on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

