Harvard Criticized Over Policy Change Affecting International Students

In a controversial move, the Trump administration has revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students, causing widespread condemnation among student groups. The decision, seen as abrupt and harsh, could affect hundreds of international students at the prestigious institution.

The South Asian Association at Harvard has voiced strong opposition to the decision, labeling it a 'flagrant attack.' The group has called on the university's leadership to offer steadfast support to the affected international student community.

The decision forces current international students to transfer or lose their legal status in the United States. Harvard's administration and student body are urged to stand with their international peers, many of whom represent some of the most brilliant minds on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)