ASDMA Calls for Safe Relocation in Landslide-Prone Assam Districts
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority recommends identifying safe shelters for residents in landslide-prone areas ahead of the rainy season. The authority urges people to relocate to minimize risks, particularly in vulnerable districts like Cachar and Kamrup, to reduce the potential for life loss during potential landslides.
- Country:
- India
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a directive to district authorities in landslide-prone regions to identify safe shelters. This initiative aims to relocate residents from vulnerable areas ahead of the impending rainy season, thus minimizing the risk of life loss.
ASDMA emphasized the urgency of these actions, particularly for districts with high landslide potential, such as Cachar, Dima Hasao, and Kamrup. Authorities have been asked to quickly notify residents of these safe shelters.
Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, ASDMA CEO, has urged residents to voluntarily move to safer locations during the monsoon period, leveraging the lessons learned from casualties in recent years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IPL Match Relocation: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Shifted to Ahmedabad
Relocation of Holy Texts Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
Assam Government Plans Relocation of Police Battalion to Prevent Encroachment
Controversy Erupts Over Nahan Medical College Relocation
Controversial Relocation: U.S. Plans to Move Palestinians