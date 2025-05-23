ASDMA Calls for Safe Relocation in Landslide-Prone Assam Districts

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a directive to district authorities in landslide-prone regions to identify safe shelters. This initiative aims to relocate residents from vulnerable areas ahead of the impending rainy season, thus minimizing the risk of life loss.

ASDMA emphasized the urgency of these actions, particularly for districts with high landslide potential, such as Cachar, Dima Hasao, and Kamrup. Authorities have been asked to quickly notify residents of these safe shelters.

Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, ASDMA CEO, has urged residents to voluntarily move to safer locations during the monsoon period, leveraging the lessons learned from casualties in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)