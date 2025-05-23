Controversy Over Dual Voter ID Cards in West Bengal

The Election Commission (EC) is delving into allegations that Koel Majumdar, wife of BJP's West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar, has dual voter ID cards, as reported by senior EC officials on Friday.

An early inquiry revealed that Majumdar owns two distinct voter identity cards under separate electoral roll numbers—one registered in Balurghat, issued in her maiden name, Koel Chowdhury, and another post-marriage name, Koel Majumdar, in Jalpaiguri.

The oversight occurred due to the cardholder's failure to submit Form 18, a responsibility she neglected. Currently, district authorities have been instructed to confirm the identity by checking photographs and personal information to ensure accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)