High Court Deliberates on Celebi's Security Clearance Revocation

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved a decision on petitions by Celebi, an aviation service provider, contesting the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety's revocation of its security clearance. This follows a diplomatic spat between India and Turkey.

Celebi's counsel, Mukul Rohatgi, argued that the Centre's action was a breach of natural justice principles and violated established procedures under the Aircraft Security Rules. Conversely, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the revocation, citing unprecedented threats to aviation security.

Justice Sachin Datta has requested written submissions by Monday to proceed with the case involving Celebi, which operates at nine Indian airports and employs over 10,000 people.

