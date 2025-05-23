Northeast Set to Lead India’s Growth: PM Modi Launches Rising North East 2025

In a landmark initiative to unlock the economic potential of India’s Northeast, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Addressing a packed gathering of dignitaries, ministers, investors, and stakeholders, the Prime Minister expressed a deep sense of pride and optimism about the transformative growth underway in the Northeastern states. He emphasized the government’s steadfast commitment to positioning the region as a central pillar in the nation's Viksit Bharat vision.

Celebrating Northeast’s Diversity and Strength

Describing the Northeast as "the most diverse part of our diverse nation", PM Modi highlighted the region’s unmatched cultural, ecological, and economic richness. He stated that the area is a confluence of trade, textiles, tourism, tradition, and technology, offering immense opportunities across sectors like the bio-economy, bamboo industry, tea cultivation, and petroleum reserves.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Northeast is evolving from a frontier region to a front-runner in India's development, driven by sustainable practices, organic farming, and an emerging startup ecosystem. “Every state is now standing tall, ready to attract investment and demonstrate leadership,” he declared.

Infrastructure Revolution: Building Foundations for Prosperity

Underscoring infrastructure as the bedrock of progress, Shri Modi unveiled the scale and ambition of the “Infrastructure Revolution” taking place in the Northeast. Notable achievements include:

11,000 km of highways

Doubling of operational airports

Development of new railway lines

Waterway expansion along the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers

Installation of hundreds of telecom towers

The establishment of the 1,600-km Northeast Gas Grid

The Prime Minister praised strategic projects such as the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, the Bhupen Hazarika Bridge in Assam, and the enhancement of digital and physical connectivity. He asserted that such efforts are vital for securing a "first mover advantage" for industries in the Northeast, which he referred to as the future “Trade Gateway to ASEAN”.

Strengthening International Connectivity and Trade

Shri Modi emphasized that the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Project are critical for elevating India's trade with Southeast Asia. These corridors will link Myanmar’s Sittwe Port with Kolkata through Mizoram, dramatically reducing transport time and catalyzing trade routes via Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam.

The establishment of Land Custom Stations in Meghalaya and Mizoram, alongside the development of multi-modal logistics hubs in Guwahati, Imphal, and Agartala, further underscores the government's focus on positioning the Northeast as a strategic node in Indo-Pacific commerce.

Healing and Wellness: Northeast as a Global Wellness Hub

With the global surge in wellness tourism, PM Modi spotlighted the Heal in India initiative, envisioning the Northeast as a key destination for health and wellness services. The region’s pristine biodiversity, organic lifestyle, and natural climate make it an ideal site for holistic healing and eco-friendly tourism industries.

From Conflict to Peace: Youth Empowerment and Social Harmony

Reflecting on past challenges, the Prime Minister lauded the peace and stability achieved through over 10,000 youth renouncing arms and embracing mainstream society. These peace accords have opened doors to education, entrepreneurship, and employment, aided by transformative schemes such as MUDRA loans and widespread telecom infrastructure development, including 13,000+ km of optical fiber.

He celebrated the region’s youth as not only consumers but creators of digital innovation, citing successful startups and new employment sectors emerging across the Northeast.

Education, Skill Development, and Sports Excellence

PM Modi announced massive investments in the education sector, amounting to ₹21,000 crore over the past decade. Key milestones include:

800+ new schools

The region’s first AIIMS

9 new medical colleges

2 new IIITs

Indian Institute of Mass Communication campus in Mizoram

200 skill development centers

The Prime Minister also highlighted the region’s rising profile in sports, noting the development of India’s first Sports University, eight Khelo India Centers of Excellence, and over 250 Khelo India Centers, which are nurturing the next generation of sports talent.

Organic Farming and Agritech: Gateway to Global Food Markets

Describing the Northeast as a “flag bearer of organic agriculture,” PM Modi stressed the importance of branding and exporting India’s organic produce. The region’s production of high-quality tea, pineapples, oranges, turmeric, ginger, and lemons is drawing global acclaim.

He underscored initiatives such as the Mega Food Parks, Oil Palm Mission, and Cold Chain Expansion, which are designed to boost agritech investment, create rural jobs, and reduce reliance on edible oil imports.

Strategic Focus: Energy and Semiconductors

A visionary outlook for the future was revealed as Shri Modi spotlighted the Northeast’s role in renewable energy and semiconductor manufacturing. With billions invested in hydropower and solar power, the region is fast becoming a green energy hub.

Most notably, he announced that Assam will soon unveil India’s first semiconductor chip from a Northeast-based facility, marking a leap in India's self-reliance in high-tech manufacturing.

A Call to Action for a Viksit Bharat

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that the Rising Northeast Summit is more than an event—it is a movement. “Together, we can transform the Ashtalakshmi vision into a guiding light for Viksit Bharat,” he stated, urging industry leaders to harness the region’s boundless potential.

Present at the summit were Union Minister for DoNER Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Governor of Manipur Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and the Chief Ministers of all eight Northeastern states, symbolizing a united regional front geared toward growth, peace, and prosperity.