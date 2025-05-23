Duliajan Bandh Sparks Controversy Over Police and Protestor Actions
In Duliajan, Assam, a 12-hour bandh disrupted daily life over demands for action against a petrol pump and police personnel who handcuffed former student leader Sankar Jyoti Baruah. Several organisation leaders, including Bir Lachit Sena's Shrinkhal Chaliha, were detained, sparking condemnation from political figures.
Normal life in Duliajan town, Dibrugarh district, was obstructed on Friday due to a 12-hour bandh enacted by numerous local organisations, protesting against police actions towards former student leader Sankar Jyoti Baruah and a local petrol pump.
Various educational and business establishments were shut, while government offices functioned normally. Several demonstrators, including Bir Lachit Sena's leaders, were detained across eastern districts, although no major incidents occurred.
Political leaders have criticized police tactics, viewing the detention of key figures like Shrinkhal Chaliha as an affront to democratic expression. Legal repercussions were threatened for failing to terminate the bandh.
