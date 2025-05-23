Left Menu

Duliajan Bandh Sparks Controversy Over Police and Protestor Actions

In Duliajan, Assam, a 12-hour bandh disrupted daily life over demands for action against a petrol pump and police personnel who handcuffed former student leader Sankar Jyoti Baruah. Several organisation leaders, including Bir Lachit Sena's Shrinkhal Chaliha, were detained, sparking condemnation from political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:32 IST
Duliajan Bandh Sparks Controversy Over Police and Protestor Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Normal life in Duliajan town, Dibrugarh district, was obstructed on Friday due to a 12-hour bandh enacted by numerous local organisations, protesting against police actions towards former student leader Sankar Jyoti Baruah and a local petrol pump.

Various educational and business establishments were shut, while government offices functioned normally. Several demonstrators, including Bir Lachit Sena's leaders, were detained across eastern districts, although no major incidents occurred.

Political leaders have criticized police tactics, viewing the detention of key figures like Shrinkhal Chaliha as an affront to democratic expression. Legal repercussions were threatened for failing to terminate the bandh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025