Heist Gone Awry: Driver Arrested with Stolen Wealth
Delhi Police apprehended a driver named Prince who allegedly fled with Rs 30 lakh after a business transaction. He was tracked down in Bhuj, Gujarat, and Rs 26 lakh along with gold jewelry were recovered. The driver had used part of the money for personal expenses.
- Country:
- India
In a swift operation, Delhi Police have nabbed a 27-year-old driver, identified as Prince, who allegedly eloped with a substantial Rs 30 lakh meant for his employer after a business deal in Tilak Nagar. His employer reported him missing on May 15.
After scanning CCTV footage and deploying technical and local intelligence, the police located him in Bhuj, Gujarat. A team successfully arrested him, recovering Rs 26 lakh in cash and gold jewelry valued at Rs 1.5 lakh. A cellphone purchased with the stolen funds was also confiscated.
The driver, Prince, admitted to the theft during interrogation and revealed he had used a portion of the stolen money to live comfortably while evading authorities' capture, stated DCP (West) Vichitra Veer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI conducting searches at 11 locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan in alleged corruption case against 2005-batch IRS officer Santosh Karnani.
Gujarat Coast on Alert: Heightened Security Amid Regional Tensions
Gujarat's Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan 2.0: A Month of Success in Water Conservation
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL match on May 11 shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad: Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel.
Gujarat Titans' Stellar Consistency Steered by Nehra’s Leadership