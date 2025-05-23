Left Menu

Heist Gone Awry: Driver Arrested with Stolen Wealth

Delhi Police apprehended a driver named Prince who allegedly fled with Rs 30 lakh after a business transaction. He was tracked down in Bhuj, Gujarat, and Rs 26 lakh along with gold jewelry were recovered. The driver had used part of the money for personal expenses.

Updated: 23-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:12 IST

In a swift operation, Delhi Police have nabbed a 27-year-old driver, identified as Prince, who allegedly eloped with a substantial Rs 30 lakh meant for his employer after a business deal in Tilak Nagar. His employer reported him missing on May 15.

After scanning CCTV footage and deploying technical and local intelligence, the police located him in Bhuj, Gujarat. A team successfully arrested him, recovering Rs 26 lakh in cash and gold jewelry valued at Rs 1.5 lakh. A cellphone purchased with the stolen funds was also confiscated.

The driver, Prince, admitted to the theft during interrogation and revealed he had used a portion of the stolen money to live comfortably while evading authorities' capture, stated DCP (West) Vichitra Veer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

