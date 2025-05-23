Heist Gone Awry: Driver Arrested with Stolen Wealth

In a swift operation, Delhi Police have nabbed a 27-year-old driver, identified as Prince, who allegedly eloped with a substantial Rs 30 lakh meant for his employer after a business deal in Tilak Nagar. His employer reported him missing on May 15.

After scanning CCTV footage and deploying technical and local intelligence, the police located him in Bhuj, Gujarat. A team successfully arrested him, recovering Rs 26 lakh in cash and gold jewelry valued at Rs 1.5 lakh. A cellphone purchased with the stolen funds was also confiscated.

The driver, Prince, admitted to the theft during interrogation and revealed he had used a portion of the stolen money to live comfortably while evading authorities' capture, stated DCP (West) Vichitra Veer.

(With inputs from agencies.)