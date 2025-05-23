Diplomatic Standoff: The High Stakes of US-Iran Nuclear Talks

In a bid to resolve a protracted conflict over Iran's nuclear program, Iranian and U.S. negotiators reconvened in Rome on Friday, though Tehran warned of the challenging road ahead due to conflicting demands. With immense stakes for both sides, U.S. President Donald Trump aims to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions while Iran seeks relief from crippling sanctions on its oil-dependent economy.

This critical round of discussions, facilitated by Omani mediators, sees enduring public toughness as both parties address Iran's contentious uranium enrichment activities. The latest session builds on prior direct and indirect discussions, with Iranian officials remaining firm that talks are indirect, conflicting with U.S. statements.

Key unresolved points include Tehran's refusal to cease uranium enrichment or involve its ballistic missile program in negotiations. As tensions mount following Trump's reinstatement of aggressive policies, the talks' failure could heighten regional risks, particularly concerning Israel's apprehensions about Iran's nuclear potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)