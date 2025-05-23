Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates for Dedicated NIA Courts and Judicial Audit

The Supreme Court highlighted the necessity for dedicated NIA courts given the grave nature and widespread implications of such cases. It stressed the need for a judicial audit of laws and proposed the establishment of special courts for efficient handling of NIA trials, urging consultation with high court chiefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:30 IST
Supreme Court Advocates for Dedicated NIA Courts and Judicial Audit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court underscored the importance of setting up dedicated courts for NIA cases, highlighting the urgency of conducting a 'judicial audit' for laws enacted by the Centre and states. The focus is on ensuring that NIA cases, due to their serious nature, receive the attention they demand without delays caused by overloaded dockets.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh pointed out that the trials of these significant cases are often slowed down because court officers are overburdened with other duties. They proposed that special courts be established that can focus solely on these cases, conducting hearings on a day-to-day basis, a move that requires careful coordination with high court justices.

As the court reviewed a bail petition related to a 2019 Naxal attack, it urged the Additional Solicitor General to gather information on pending NIA cases and pursue the necessary steps to create these specialized courts. The bench also questioned the allocation of existing special court designations without adequate consultation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025