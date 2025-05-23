Supreme Court Advocates for Dedicated NIA Courts and Judicial Audit

The Supreme Court underscored the importance of setting up dedicated courts for NIA cases, highlighting the urgency of conducting a 'judicial audit' for laws enacted by the Centre and states. The focus is on ensuring that NIA cases, due to their serious nature, receive the attention they demand without delays caused by overloaded dockets.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh pointed out that the trials of these significant cases are often slowed down because court officers are overburdened with other duties. They proposed that special courts be established that can focus solely on these cases, conducting hearings on a day-to-day basis, a move that requires careful coordination with high court justices.

As the court reviewed a bail petition related to a 2019 Naxal attack, it urged the Additional Solicitor General to gather information on pending NIA cases and pursue the necessary steps to create these specialized courts. The bench also questioned the allocation of existing special court designations without adequate consultation.

