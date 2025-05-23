Ukraine and Russia Begin Historic Prisoner Exchange

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that Ukraine had successfully negotiated the release of 390 individuals from Russian captivity. This marks the initial phase of a larger agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which was facilitated in Istanbul.

The prisoner exchange, based on a 1000 for 1000 deal, is expected to proceed with more returns scheduled over the weekend, according to President Zelenskiy.

This development highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations, aiming to resolve tensions through negotiated settlements.

