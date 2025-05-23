Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia Begin Historic Prisoner Exchange

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy announced the first phase of a prisoner swap with Russia. As part of a 1000 for 1000 deal, 390 individuals have been returned to Ukraine, with further exchanges anticipated over the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:40 IST
Ukraine and Russia Begin Historic Prisoner Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that Ukraine had successfully negotiated the release of 390 individuals from Russian captivity. This marks the initial phase of a larger agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which was facilitated in Istanbul.

The prisoner exchange, based on a 1000 for 1000 deal, is expected to proceed with more returns scheduled over the weekend, according to President Zelenskiy.

This development highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations, aiming to resolve tensions through negotiated settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025