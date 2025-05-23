Ukraine and Russia Begin Historic Prisoner Exchange
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy announced the first phase of a prisoner swap with Russia. As part of a 1000 for 1000 deal, 390 individuals have been returned to Ukraine, with further exchanges anticipated over the weekend.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that Ukraine had successfully negotiated the release of 390 individuals from Russian captivity. This marks the initial phase of a larger agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which was facilitated in Istanbul.
The prisoner exchange, based on a 1000 for 1000 deal, is expected to proceed with more returns scheduled over the weekend, according to President Zelenskiy.
This development highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two nations, aiming to resolve tensions through negotiated settlements.
