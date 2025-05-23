Historic POW and Civilian Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in a landmark prisoner exchange, trading 270 prisoners of war and 120 civilians. This event, confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry, signifies the largest such swap in the ongoing conflict.

This exchange is part of a broader initiative involving the exchange of 1,000 individuals from both sides, an agreement reached on May 16 during direct talks in Istanbul. Russia emphasized that subsequent exchanges are scheduled to occur in the following days.

Freed Russian servicemen and civilians are currently in Belarus receiving essential psychological and medical support before their return to Russia. This move underscores significant diplomatic efforts in de-escalating the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)