Historic POW and Civilian Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine executed a significant prisoner exchange, swapping 270 POWs and 120 civilians. The first phase of a larger 1,000-for-1,000 people exchange, initiated by Russia and agreed upon in Istanbul, marks a major diplomatic move in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in a landmark prisoner exchange, trading 270 prisoners of war and 120 civilians. This event, confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry, signifies the largest such swap in the ongoing conflict.

This exchange is part of a broader initiative involving the exchange of 1,000 individuals from both sides, an agreement reached on May 16 during direct talks in Istanbul. Russia emphasized that subsequent exchanges are scheduled to occur in the following days.

Freed Russian servicemen and civilians are currently in Belarus receiving essential psychological and medical support before their return to Russia. This move underscores significant diplomatic efforts in de-escalating the conflict.

