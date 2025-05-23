Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 14 Kg Opium Seized in Sechu Zubza

Security forces conducted a routine search operation in Sechu Zubza, resulting in the seizure of over 14 kg of suspected opium. The drug was found in a vehicle from Manipur, leading to the arrest of a suspect from Punjab. Legal proceedings and further investigation are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:10 IST
Major Drug Bust: 14 Kg Opium Seized in Sechu Zubza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, security forces conducted a routine search operation in the Sechu Zubza area, leading to the recovery of over 14 kilograms of suspected opium. The operation was a collaborative effort between CRPF personnel and the state police.

Officials reported that the opium was seized from a vehicle traveling from Manipur. Following the discovery, one individual from Punjab's Ludhiana was taken into custody as the drug was found within his luggage.

The confiscated opium and the arrested individual have been handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings. An investigation has been initiated to uncover further details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025