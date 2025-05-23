Major Drug Bust: 14 Kg Opium Seized in Sechu Zubza
Security forces conducted a routine search operation in Sechu Zubza, resulting in the seizure of over 14 kg of suspected opium. The drug was found in a vehicle from Manipur, leading to the arrest of a suspect from Punjab. Legal proceedings and further investigation are underway.
In a significant drug bust, security forces conducted a routine search operation in the Sechu Zubza area, leading to the recovery of over 14 kilograms of suspected opium. The operation was a collaborative effort between CRPF personnel and the state police.
Officials reported that the opium was seized from a vehicle traveling from Manipur. Following the discovery, one individual from Punjab's Ludhiana was taken into custody as the drug was found within his luggage.
The confiscated opium and the arrested individual have been handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings. An investigation has been initiated to uncover further details of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
