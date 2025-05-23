Major Drug Bust: 14 Kg Opium Seized in Sechu Zubza

In a significant drug bust, security forces conducted a routine search operation in the Sechu Zubza area, leading to the recovery of over 14 kilograms of suspected opium. The operation was a collaborative effort between CRPF personnel and the state police.

Officials reported that the opium was seized from a vehicle traveling from Manipur. Following the discovery, one individual from Punjab's Ludhiana was taken into custody as the drug was found within his luggage.

The confiscated opium and the arrested individual have been handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings. An investigation has been initiated to uncover further details of the incident.

