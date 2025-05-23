Netanyahu Appoints New Shin Bet Chief Amidst Controversy and Protests

In a decisive move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Major General David Zini as the new head of the Shin Bet, Israel's domestic intelligence service. The decision follows the contentious dismissal of his predecessor, Ronen Bar, amid disputes concerning counterterrorism failures and allegations of corruption.

Netanyahu emphasized the urgency of the appointment, citing security requirements and the need to maintain state safety amidst ongoing multi-front challenges. The Shin Bet has faced criticism for failing to prevent the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, leading to broader political unrest.

Opposition parties and critics have voiced concerns about Netanyahu's actions, suggesting conflicts of interest tied to investigations involving his close aides. The controversy has ignited widespread protests, further polarizing the already tense political climate in Israel.

