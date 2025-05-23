Muzaffarnagar Police Crack Major Drug Smuggling Network

Muzaffarnagar police, in concert with the Special Operations Group, have successfully dismantled a significant drug-smuggling operation. The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 850 kilograms of poppy husk, commonly known as 'doda post,' with an estimated market value of Rs 70 lakh. In addition, authorities recovered over Rs 10 lakh in cash.

The raid, which took place in the Purkazi police station area, was prompted by a tip-off regarding the transportation of narcotics from Uttarakhand. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar reported that one suspect, identified as Jaidev, was apprehended while another, named Babli, evaded capture.

The gang had been actively distributing drugs to various regions, including Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Recognizing the diligent efforts of the police team, the SSP announced a Rs 25,000 cash reward for their contribution to the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)