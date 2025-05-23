Muzaffarnagar Police Crack Major Drug Smuggling Network
Muzaffarnagar police, along with the Special Operations Group, dismantled a drug-smuggling gang, seizing over 850 kg of poppy husk valued at Rs 70 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in cash. One suspect was arrested while another escaped. The gang supplied drugs across Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Muzaffarnagar police, in concert with the Special Operations Group, have successfully dismantled a significant drug-smuggling operation. The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 850 kilograms of poppy husk, commonly known as 'doda post,' with an estimated market value of Rs 70 lakh. In addition, authorities recovered over Rs 10 lakh in cash.
The raid, which took place in the Purkazi police station area, was prompted by a tip-off regarding the transportation of narcotics from Uttarakhand. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar reported that one suspect, identified as Jaidev, was apprehended while another, named Babli, evaded capture.
The gang had been actively distributing drugs to various regions, including Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Recognizing the diligent efforts of the police team, the SSP announced a Rs 25,000 cash reward for their contribution to the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar
- drug smuggling
- SOG
- poppy husk
- Uttarakhand
- narcotics
- Jaidev
- Babli
- Haryana
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to probe helicopter crash in Uttarakhand: Officials.
Helicopter with seven on board crashes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district: Disaster Management officer.
Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash in Uttarakhand
Tragic Helicopter Crash in Uttarakhand Under Investigation
Uttarakhand's Push for Dynamic Growth: Key Projects and Local Initiatives Unveiled