Tensions Rise in Shimla: Hanuman Chalisa Recital in Protest
Members of a Hindu organisation recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Shimla as a symbolic protest against Muslims offering namaz at a disputed mosque, deemed illegal by the municipal corporation. The situation escalated under police protection, with Hindu activists warning of further agitation.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated in Shimla as members of a Hindu group recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in a symbolic protest on Friday. The demonstration took place in Sanjauli, against the backdrop of a contentious mosque, where Muslims offered namaz under police protection.
The Shimla Municipal Corporation had previously ruled the mosque illegal, ordering its demolition. Despite this, the mosque served as a prayer site, stirring opposition from Hindu activists.
Addressing the media, co-convenor Vijay Sharma cited the continued use of the mosque for namaz as the trigger for their protest, signalling potential further mobilization. The group has indicated plans for increased agitation should the situation persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Urban Refresh: Greater Bengaluru To See Multiple Municipal Corporations
Municipal Corporation of Delhi Rolls Out Digital Parking Solutions
Revamping Bengaluru: New Municipal Corporations to Emerge in 2024
Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Takes Action on 263 Dangerous Buildings
Naval Kishore Ram Takes Helm at Pune Municipal Corporation