Tensions Rise in Shimla: Hanuman Chalisa Recital in Protest

Tensions escalated in Shimla as members of a Hindu group recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in a symbolic protest on Friday. The demonstration took place in Sanjauli, against the backdrop of a contentious mosque, where Muslims offered namaz under police protection.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation had previously ruled the mosque illegal, ordering its demolition. Despite this, the mosque served as a prayer site, stirring opposition from Hindu activists.

Addressing the media, co-convenor Vijay Sharma cited the continued use of the mosque for namaz as the trigger for their protest, signalling potential further mobilization. The group has indicated plans for increased agitation should the situation persist.

