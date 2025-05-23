Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Shimla: Hanuman Chalisa Recital in Protest

Members of a Hindu organisation recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Shimla as a symbolic protest against Muslims offering namaz at a disputed mosque, deemed illegal by the municipal corporation. The situation escalated under police protection, with Hindu activists warning of further agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Shimla as members of a Hindu group recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in a symbolic protest on Friday. The demonstration took place in Sanjauli, against the backdrop of a contentious mosque, where Muslims offered namaz under police protection.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation had previously ruled the mosque illegal, ordering its demolition. Despite this, the mosque served as a prayer site, stirring opposition from Hindu activists.

Addressing the media, co-convenor Vijay Sharma cited the continued use of the mosque for namaz as the trigger for their protest, signalling potential further mobilization. The group has indicated plans for increased agitation should the situation persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

