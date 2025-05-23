Left Menu

Alleged Assault in Patna Hotel Shocks Community

In Patna, a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a hotel room, prompting legal actions and an ongoing search for the suspect. The incident reportedly involved sedatives being covertly added to the girl's drink. A swift police response and medical examination are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A disturbing incident in Patna has come to light after a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a hotel room. Police revealed that the suspect reportedly added sedatives to the girl's drink, leading to the assault. The case was registered following a complaint by the girl's mother.

According to reports, the girl fell unconscious, unable to communicate, and was discovered in such a state by the police. The incident occurred after the victim attended a birthday party and later went to a hotel with the accused and others.

A medical examination of the survivor is in progress while authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Nitish Chandra Dhariya, addressed the media about the investigation underway, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

