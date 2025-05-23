NHRC Demands Inquiry Into Chennai Air Show Tragedy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for an action report from the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, concerning allegations of negligence by a senior police officer during an October 2024 Indian Air Force air show in Chennai.

The complaint highlights that five individuals reportedly died from heat-related issues during the event held over Marina Beach, with several others hospitalized.

Dated May 23, the NHRC proceedings obtained a complaint on October 10, 2024, against the Greater Chennai City Commissioner of Police, urging an inquiry into the incident and accountability for the alleged negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)