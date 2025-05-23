NHRC Demands Inquiry Into Chennai Air Show Tragedy
The NHRC has requested an action report from Tamil Nadu's DGP following a complaint of negligence by a senior police officer during a 2024 IAF air show in Chennai. The air show, held over Marina Beach, resulted in five deaths allegedly due to heat-related issues, prompting calls for an inquiry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:37 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for an action report from the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, concerning allegations of negligence by a senior police officer during an October 2024 Indian Air Force air show in Chennai.
The complaint highlights that five individuals reportedly died from heat-related issues during the event held over Marina Beach, with several others hospitalized.
Dated May 23, the NHRC proceedings obtained a complaint on October 10, 2024, against the Greater Chennai City Commissioner of Police, urging an inquiry into the incident and accountability for the alleged negligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
