Left Menu

Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Post-Conflict

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan to express gratitude for their support during the conflict with India. This first post-conflict trip will include discussions on bilateral and regional issues. He'll also attend the Glaciers Conference in Dushanbe, highlighting international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:47 IST
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Post-Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a significant diplomatic journey to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25 to 30.

This visit, Sharif's first since the recent military conflict with India, aims to address issues of bilateral relations and regional importance and to appreciate the support of these nations.

Sharif's schedule includes attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025