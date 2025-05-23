Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Post-Conflict

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a significant diplomatic journey to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25 to 30.

This visit, Sharif's first since the recent military conflict with India, aims to address issues of bilateral relations and regional importance and to appreciate the support of these nations.

Sharif's schedule includes attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)