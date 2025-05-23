Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Post-Conflict
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan to express gratitude for their support during the conflict with India. This first post-conflict trip will include discussions on bilateral and regional issues. He'll also attend the Glaciers Conference in Dushanbe, highlighting international cooperation.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a significant diplomatic journey to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25 to 30.
This visit, Sharif's first since the recent military conflict with India, aims to address issues of bilateral relations and regional importance and to appreciate the support of these nations.
Sharif's schedule includes attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and environmental concerns.
