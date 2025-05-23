China Lifts Embargo on French Poultry

In a significant development, China has officially lifted the embargo on the importation of French poultry, a restriction that was implemented following bird flu outbreaks at poultry farms in France, according to an announcement by the French farm ministry on Friday.

The embargo's removal comes on the heels of a diplomatic visit by China's deputy prime minister to France earlier this month, indicating improving trade relations between the two nations.

This move is anticipated to boost the French poultry industry, providing new opportunities for export growth and economic collaboration between China and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)