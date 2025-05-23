Knife Attack Shakes Hamburg Station: Suspect Arrested

A chilling knife attack unfolded at Hamburg station on Friday evening, leaving at least 12 individuals injured, according to reports from Germany's Bild newspaper. The local police have confirmed the arrest of the suspected assailant.

The incident has left three people fighting for their lives, three others seriously injured, and six with minor injuries. The motivation behind the brutal assault remains a mystery, as investigators continue to piece together information.

Hamburg police utilized social media platform X to inform the public about the developments, acknowledging the severity of the situation and ensuring that the suspect responsible for the attacks has been detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)