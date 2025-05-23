Knife Attack Shakes Hamburg Station: Suspect Arrested
A knife attack at Hamburg station left at least 12 people injured on Friday evening. The suspected assailant has been arrested, while the motive remains unknown. Among the victims, three are in critical condition, three are seriously injured, and six have minor injuries.
- Country:
- Germany
A chilling knife attack unfolded at Hamburg station on Friday evening, leaving at least 12 individuals injured, according to reports from Germany's Bild newspaper. The local police have confirmed the arrest of the suspected assailant.
The incident has left three people fighting for their lives, three others seriously injured, and six with minor injuries. The motivation behind the brutal assault remains a mystery, as investigators continue to piece together information.
Hamburg police utilized social media platform X to inform the public about the developments, acknowledging the severity of the situation and ensuring that the suspect responsible for the attacks has been detained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistani Drone Debris Sparks Fire and Injuries in Ferozepur
Armed drone targeted civilian area in Ferozpur resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family: Defence sources.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Raj Kumar Thapa, injured in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, succumbs to injuries: officials.
Brunson Leads Knicks to Victory, Injuries Plague Celtics and Yankees
UK police arrest man on suspicion of arson over fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house, reports AP.