Strategies to End Atrocities: Ministry's Renewed Commitment to SC/ST Justice

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment hosted its 28th Coordination Committee Meeting to tackle caste-based discrimination through sharpened strategies that curb untouchability and crimes against SCs and STs.

Chaired by Union Ministers Virendra Kumar and Jual Oram, the meeting gathered key officials to evaluate critical metrics like the chargesheet filing rate and case pendency in courts, with a focus on improving Special Court operations.

The officials committed to bridging gaps in the implementation of crucial civil rights laws and emphasized the need for more dedicated police stations, stressing immediate action against neglectful officials, thereby fortifying efforts to assure the rights and dignity of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)