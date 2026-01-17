Left Menu

Vigilance Queries MLA Kuzhalnadan over Land Scandal

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan was questioned by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding alleged land irregularities in Idukki. He asserted his cooperation, denied wrongdoing, and criticized the timing as politically motivated before elections. Kuzhalnadan urged transparency in the investigation, reaffirming his willingness to face any probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:39 IST
On Saturday, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan faced interrogation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) over alleged land purchase irregularities in the Chinnakanal region of Idukki district.

Kuzhalnadan criticized the timing of the probe, suggesting it was politically motivated before the elections and demanded clarity on the allegations against him while welcoming the investigation.

Further inquiries focused on Kuzhalnadan's land possession and valuation, which he defended as valid, while also alleging the case was being used to tarnish his image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

