Vigilance Queries MLA Kuzhalnadan over Land Scandal

On Saturday, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan faced interrogation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) over alleged land purchase irregularities in the Chinnakanal region of Idukki district.

Kuzhalnadan criticized the timing of the probe, suggesting it was politically motivated before the elections and demanded clarity on the allegations against him while welcoming the investigation.

Further inquiries focused on Kuzhalnadan's land possession and valuation, which he defended as valid, while also alleging the case was being used to tarnish his image.

