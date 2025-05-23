Lightning Capture: Extortion Suspect Arrested in 24 Hours
In Meerut, police arrested Naseer Ahmad within 24 hours for allegedly sending extortion letters demanding Rs 50 lakh. The arrest followed an investigation aided by CCTV footage after a complaint by victim Fazlurrahman. Ahmad is charged and awaiting court proceedings as further inquiries continue.
In a swift operation, police in Meerut apprehended Naseer Ahmad for allegedly sending threatening extortion letters to a local furniture trader. The arrest occurred within 24 hours of the complaint being filed, showcasing the effective response of law enforcement.
The victim, Fazlurrahman, received the letters via speed post, demanding Rs 50 lakh and threatening physical harm should he involve the authorities. Acting upon directives from the Senior Superintendent of Police, a dedicated task force was assembled, utilizing CCTV footage and intelligence resources to track down the suspect.
Naseer Ahmad was detained on Khatta Road and is now set to face court proceedings. The investigation remains active as officials work to bolster their case against the accused.
