Left Menu

Lightning Capture: Extortion Suspect Arrested in 24 Hours

In Meerut, police arrested Naseer Ahmad within 24 hours for allegedly sending extortion letters demanding Rs 50 lakh. The arrest followed an investigation aided by CCTV footage after a complaint by victim Fazlurrahman. Ahmad is charged and awaiting court proceedings as further inquiries continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:42 IST
Lightning Capture: Extortion Suspect Arrested in 24 Hours
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, police in Meerut apprehended Naseer Ahmad for allegedly sending threatening extortion letters to a local furniture trader. The arrest occurred within 24 hours of the complaint being filed, showcasing the effective response of law enforcement.

The victim, Fazlurrahman, received the letters via speed post, demanding Rs 50 lakh and threatening physical harm should he involve the authorities. Acting upon directives from the Senior Superintendent of Police, a dedicated task force was assembled, utilizing CCTV footage and intelligence resources to track down the suspect.

Naseer Ahmad was detained on Khatta Road and is now set to face court proceedings. The investigation remains active as officials work to bolster their case against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025