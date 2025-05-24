Left Menu

Supreme Court's Temporary Halt: The Battle Over DOGE's Secrecy

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily paused judicial orders demanding the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) hand over records amid Freedom of Information Act-related litigation. The move follows Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics' lawsuit seeking information on DOGE's operations, while the Trump administration argues it is an advisory entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a temporary pause on judicial orders requiring the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to release records. This pause allows the Court to consider a request from the Justice Department to block these orders while ongoing litigation continues in a lower court.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) initiated a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act, seeking records related to DOGE's activities amid allegations of mass firings and program cuts executed during Trump's administration. The administration maintains that DOGE functions as an advisory body, not subject to the FOIA.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper earlier ruled for DOGE to disclose certain records and for its Acting Administrator Amy Gleason to participate in a deposition. The Supreme Court is being urged to protect executive powers and guarantee the confidentiality of presidential advisers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

